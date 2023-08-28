Explained | How are touchdown points on the Moon named?

Its process is as follows:

"Planetary features are named only when members of the professional science community have a specific scientific need to name a planetary surface feature," its website states.

“When the first images of the surface of a planet or satellite are obtained, new themes for naming features are chosen and names of a few important features are proposed, usually by the appropriate IAU Task Group in collaboration with the mission team.”

"Later, as higher-resolution images and maps become available, names for additional features may be requested by investigators mapping or describing specific surfaces or topographic formations. Mission teams are encouraged to identify a single person to be a nomenclature point of contact for the team and to establish communication with the IAU 6-9 months before spacecraft landing," according to the website.

"Any objections to approved names based on significant substantive problems or inconsistent application of normal IAU naming conventions must be forwarded in writing or email to the IAU General-Secretary within three months from the time the name was published in the Gazetteer. The General-Secretary will make a recommendation to the WGPSN Chair as to whether or not the approved name(s) should be reconsidered. The General-Secretary, in concurrence with the IAU President, may seek the advice of external consultants."