Explained | Will the universe ever stop expanding?

Scientists don’t currently know whether that expansion will continue indefinitely or, if so, whether it will keep accelerating ad infinitum. The universe’s ultimate end state—whether it will expand so rapidly that it will tear itself apart, continue to calmly enlarge and cool off or eventually reverse and contract in on itself—will be determined by the balance of dark matter, dark energy, and regular matter and energy in space. The two unknown, or dark, parts of that equation make up 95 percent of the universe, and their nature continues to elude scientists, who don’t know how the contributions of those components to the universe’s life story might change over time.