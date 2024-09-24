FAA chief says SpaceX needs to operate at 'highest level of safety'

The FAA said SpaceX's violations included a failure to obtain approval to revise the communications plan related to its license for the June 2023 launch of a rocket carrying an Indonesian telecommunications satellite.

Whitaker also defended a delay of the forthcoming Starship 5 launch, noting that SpaceX had failed to complete a timely sonic boom analysis. The FAA said this month that it did not expect a determination on a license before late November.

"The delay of the Starship (launch) had to do with SpaceX filing an application and not disclosing that they were in violation of Texas and federal law on some matters, and that's a requirement to get a permit," Whitaker said.

Asked how SpaceX could move up the launch, Whitaker said: "Complying with the regulations would be the best path."

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.