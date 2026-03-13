<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nasa">NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration)</a> is all set to launch Artemis II on April 1. This will be the first crewed Artemis flight. </p><p>NASA says Armetis II builds on the success of the un-crewed Artemis I in 2022. It will demonstrate "broad range of capabilities needed on deep space missions."</p><p>The Armetis II test flight will be first ever mission with crew on board the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orian spacecraft. </p><p>There will be four astronauts going on the mission of 10 days, and will be first crewed Moon mission in over 50 years.</p>.Asteroid 2024 YR4 will not hit the Moon in 2032, NASA's Webb telescope confirms.<p><strong>Here is all you need to know about the crew:</strong></p><p><strong>Reid Wiseman, Commander:</strong></p><p>Reid Wiseman is the commander in Artemis II mission. He was selected as NASA astronaut in 2009. Previously, he commanded the NEEMO21 mission in 2016.</p>.<p><strong>Victor Glover, Pilot:</strong></p><p>Victor Glover has previously served as the pilot of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 mission to the International Space Station IN 2020. He was selected as a NASA astronaut in 2013. </p>.<p><strong>Christina Koch, Mission Specialist:</strong></p><p>Christina Koch will be the Mission Specialist in Artemis II mission. She was selected as the NASA astronaut in 2013. She has served a a flight engineer onboard the International Space Station as part of Expedition 59, 60, and 61. Koch has set a record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman with a total of 328 days in space. </p>.<p><strong>Jeremy Hansen, Mission Specialist:</strong></p><p>Jeremy Hansen has a background as a fighter pilot. He became the first Canadian to be entrusted with leading a NASA astronaut class. </p>