Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesciencespace

First crewed Moon mission in over 50 years: Artemis II set for April 1 launch

The Armetis II test flight will be first ever mission with crew on board the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orian spacecraft.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 05:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 March 2026, 05:31 IST
World newsNASASpaceMoonScience

Follow us on :

Follow Us