Fourth earth-bound manoeuvre over, Aditya’s L1 send-off on September 19

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) performed the fourth earth-bound manoeuvre with the Aditya-L1 spacecraft early on Friday, raising it to a 256 km x 121973 km orbit.
The manoeuvre, performed by the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network here at around 2.15 am, was the penultimate manoeuvre for the spacecraft in earth-bound orbits.
ISRO said the spacecraft, headed to Lagrange point 1 (L1) to study the sun, will next undergo the crucial Trans-Lagrangian Point 1 Insertion (TL1I), on September 19, around 2 am. The TL1I will be a send-off for the spacecraft from earth-bound orbits and will set up its journey of around 110 days to the L1 point, about 1.5 million km from earth. Another manoeuvre will then place it on an orbit around L1.
Aditya-L1, India’s first space-based mission to study the sun, took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota (SDSC-SHAR) on September 2. Its third earth-bound manoeuvre, on September 10, had raised it to a 296 km x 71767 km orbit.
“ISRO's ground stations at Mauritius, Bengaluru, SDSC-SHAR and Port Blair tracked the satellite during this operation, while a transportable terminal currently stationed in the Fiji islands for Aditya-L1 will support post-burn operations,” the space agency said.
Uninterrupted observation
The spacecraft with seven payloads is expected to take about four months to reach L1, the first Lagrange point in the Sun-earth system where the balanced gravitational forces between sun and earth facilitate an uninterrupted observation of the sun.
The observations will be carried out through visible and spectroscopic channels. Among the mission’s objectives are studying the heating of corona (sun’s outermost layer), solar eruptions, solar wind acceleration and near-earth space weather.
The primary payload on board is Visible Emission Line Coronagraph developed by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Bengaluru. It has the capability to watch the sun as close as 1.05 times the solar radius which helps a closer study of the lower corona, the onset region of Coronal Mass Ejections.