Fourth earth-bound manoeuvre over, Aditya’s L1 send-off on September 19

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) performed the fourth earth-bound manoeuvre with the Aditya-L1 spacecraft early on Friday, raising it to a 256 km x 121973 km orbit.

The manoeuvre, performed by the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network here at around 2.15 am, was the penultimate manoeuvre for the spacecraft in earth-bound orbits.

ISRO said the spacecraft, headed to Lagrange point 1 (L1) to study the sun, will next undergo the crucial Trans-Lagrangian Point 1 Insertion (TL1I), on September 19, around 2 am. The TL1I will be a send-off for the spacecraft from earth-bound orbits and will set up its journey of around 110 days to the L1 point, about 1.5 million km from earth. Another manoeuvre will then place it on an orbit around L1.