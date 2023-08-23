From agony over Chandrayaan-2 to ecstasy about Chandrayaan-3: Team ISRO celebrates big time

Addressing the ISRO team, PM Modi said, 'India is now on the Moon and the success of the lunar mission has sounded the bugle for the emergence of a developed nation.'

In his virtual address, he further said, "We are witness to the new flight of new India. A new history has been written."

Later, Project Director of Chandrayaan-3 P Veeramuthuvel, Director of U R Rao Satellite Centre M Sankaran, Chandrayaan-3 Mission Director M Srikanth, and Associate Project Director of Chandrayaan-3 Kalpana Kalahasti addressed the team, and credited the combined effort of the entire team in the past four years for the successful mission.