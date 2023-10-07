Gaganyaan: Isro set for unmanned test flight

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) is set to commence unmanned flight tests in the run-up to its human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan.

The space agency said the crew module (CM) for the mission is in different stages of development and the test vehicle for the first Test Vehicle Abort Mission (TV-D1) – set to be conducted in late October – is in the final stages of preparation.

TV-D1 will demonstrate the performance of the Crew Escape System (CES). The CM carries the astronauts in a pressurised, earth-like atmospheric condition during the mission. Isro will conduct TV-D1 with an unpressurised version of the module that will be separated from the vehicle mid-flight, at a height of about 17 km. The CM has been integrated, tested and is ready to be shipped to the launch complex.

Matching the size and mass of the actual Gaganyaan CM, this unmanned version houses all the systems for the deceleration and recovery, parachutes, and recovery aids actuation systems.