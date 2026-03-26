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Human sperm get lost in space, pioneering study finds

Under microgravity conditions, the sperm saw 'impaired directional navigation' - in other words, they got lost - more often than under typical gravity conditions on Earth.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 16:59 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 16:59 IST
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