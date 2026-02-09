<p>Chennai: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) on Monday launched a new BS in Aeronautics and Space Technology, a skill-based undergraduate programme that will be offered in online mode to equip learners with industry-relevant analysis and design capabilities in aeronautics, space systems and allied sectors.</p><p>Being launched in response to strong national demand, the programme addresses skills gaps in sunrise sectors such as Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, civil aviation and space technologies. Placement and internship support will be provided through IIT Madras’ Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE).</p>.<p>The programme is open to anyone who has passed Class 12 or equivalent, including diploma holders, with no cap on enrolment and no requirement for IIT-JEE qualification, the IIT-M said. </p><p>“Aeronautics and space technology are exponentially growing sectors that need specialised manpower for employment. This BS programme is yet another effort taken by IIT Madras to democratise opportunity for all to enter these sectors,” Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT-M, said. </p><p>Graduates are expected to find strong employment prospects across public sector undertakings and global aerospace firms, as well as start-ups and engineering analysis companies. </p><p>With India expanding domestic aircraft manufacturing and aiming to become a net exporter in defence and space, the need for engineers proficient in modern design and analysis tools has grown sharply. True to its mission of widening access to high-quality education, IIT Madras offers fee waivers of up to 75 per cent for eligible low-income learners.</p><p>The programme aims to prepare students for careers across aerospace, automotive, wind power and energy industries, while also building strong foundations for industrial R&D and higher studies. It will blend rigorous theory with hands-on training. </p><p>Laboratory courses conducted on the IIT-M campus provide exposure to advanced experimental facilities, including wind tunnels and mechanical testing. In line with the National Education Policy, the programme offers multiple exit options at the foundation, diploma and BS degree levels, allowing learners to tailor their pathway based on skills and career goals.</p>