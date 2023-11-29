In a first, a newborn star's spinning disk is seen in another galaxy

As material is drawn by gravity toward a forming star, it flattens into a spinning disk. The newly observed disk has a diameter of about 12,000 times the distance of the Earth to the sun, or roughly 10 times larger than the one that encircled the sun when it formed approximately 4.5 billion years ago.

The star, which also is unleashing a large jet of material into space, is around 160,000 light years from Earth. A light year is the distance light travels in a year, 5.9 trillion miles (9.5 trillion km).

"This is very exciting," said astronomer Anna McLeod of Durham University in England, lead author of the study published in the journal Nature.

"While we know of many stars like this one being formed in the Large Magellanic Cloud and other galaxies, we have never before observed a circumstellar accretions disk outside of the Milky Way, mainly due to lacking technology. Observing these disks in other galaxies is very important because it tells us about how stars form in environments different from that of the Milky Way," McLeod added.

The detection was made using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) telescope in Chile's Atacama Desert. Until now, circumstellar disks had been detected only within about 6,500 light years of Earth.

The Large Magellanic Cloud is considered a satellite galaxy of the sprawling Milky Way, as is another galaxy called the Small Magellanic Cloud. Both are smaller than our galaxy and offer different galactic conditions. The Large Magellanic Cloud has less dust than the Milky Way and a smaller content of what astronomers call metallic elements - those other than hydrogen and helium.

The researchers enjoyed an unobstructed view of the star.

"The star is visible at optical wavelengths, whereas all of the known stars in the Milky Way that are like this one - in terms of stellar mass and having an accretion disk - are hidden from optical telescopes because they are still very enshrouded by the gas and dust they are forming from," McLeod said.