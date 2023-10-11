IN-SPACe projects $44 billion space economy by 2033

“The highest rates of growth (by 2033) are expected in the ground network (30 per cent), Earth Observation (28 per cent) and satellite manufacturing (24 per cent) segments,” Goenka said. The decadal vision has been developed by IN-SPACe and the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), along with other stakeholders.

Goenka said an investment of $22 billion, from the government and private sector, is envisioned over the next 10 years to achieve the projections.

IN-SPACe has identified key capabilities through which it proposes to achieve the estimated growth, including platforms for Earth Observation, communication, and navigation, creation of a talent pool, and global collaborations.

Small launches go big

IN-SPACe, the nodal agency which coordinates space activities taken up by non-government entities, sees technology transfer to the private industry as integral to the future of India’s space sector.

Isro’s small satellite launch vehicle (SSLV) technology is being transferred to the private sector. Nine companies have shown interest in the technology and the industry partner is expected to be finalised by March 2024.

“In the small launch vehicle segment, we would like to see India as a global power. We have the SSLV ready – there are only five or six such launch vehicles in the world and only one is being used commercially,” Goenka said. With two private sector launchers in the works, the small launcher segment is in an important transition.

The proposed spaceport coming up on about 2,000 acres in Kulasekarapattinam in Thoothukudi, in Tamil Nadu, is also expected to set up an exclusive space for small satellite launches by private companies.