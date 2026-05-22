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India to set up common space testing facilities in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu for private firms

The facility will cater to critical manufacturing and integration requirements, including structural testing, propulsion validation, and full-system integration.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 16:10 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 16:10 IST
India NewsGujaratTamil NaduSpace

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