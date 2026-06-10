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Indian astronomers discover five millisecond pulsars in two ancient star clusters

Each of the five stars including one locked in a cosmic tango, tells unique stories about the early universe and the star formation processes.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 14:20 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 14:20 IST
SpaceScienceMilky Way galaxyneutron star

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