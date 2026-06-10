Indian astronomers discover five millisecond pulsars in two ancient star clusters

<p>New Delhi: Indian astronomers have discovered five rapidly spinning <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=neutron%20stars">neutron stars</a> in ancient star clusters, opening a powerful new window to peek into some of the oldest and most densely packed stellar systems in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=the%20milky%20way">the Milky Way</a>.</p><p>Each of the five stars including one locked in a cosmic tango, tells unique stories about the early universe and the star formation processes, according to scientists from the National Centre for Radio Astronomy, Pune who made the discovery after months of observations with the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope.</p><p>The rapidly spinning neutron stars – also known as millisecond pulsars - are incredibly dense stellar remnants formed when massive stars explode as supernovae.</p><p>Over time, these dead stars can be ‘spun back to life’ by stealing material from a companion, turning into cosmic whirlers that spin hundreds of times each second.</p><p>As they rotate, they sweep beams of radio waves across space like lighthouse beams. Remarkably steady and precise, they act as natural cosmic clocks, helping scientists test gravity, trace how stars evolve, and explore the crowded environments of ancient star clusters.</p><p>Out of over 150 known ancient star clusters, the NCRA scientists and their collaborators from the USA, UK and Germany focussed on 22 using the upgraded GMRT.</p>.IIT Guwahati, ISRO scientists decode flickering X-ray signals from distant black hole.<p>“For close to two years, we monitored such radio waves and discovered five rapidly spinning pulsars - two in Messier-69 and three in Messier-70 clusters - each rotating hundreds of times per second. These discoveries mark the first-ever detection of pulsars in these clusters,” Jyotirmoy Das, first author of the paper told DH.</p><p>One of them, M69A, is locked in a tight cosmic dance with a companion star, likely a white dwarf, orbiting each other every few days.</p><p>Such exotic pairings are forged in the crowded cores of globular clusters, where stars constantly interact, swap partners, and reshape their destinies.</p><p>Other millisecond pulsars tell different stories: some appear alone while others are in wider orbits, revealing a rich diversity of stellar life cycles.</p><p>Intriguingly, the presence of isolated pulsars in the dense M70 suggests that violent stellar encounters can even tear apart original binary systems, leaving behind lone, rapidly spinning remnants.</p><p>“The star clusters are laboratories to probe the formation of millisecond pulsars in great detail. All kinds of rebirth happen in these star clusters. We want to catch these pulsars at different stages of evolution,” said Jayanta Roy, a senior NCRA scientist and a team member.</p><p>The discovery is a part of the ongoing Globular Clusters GMRT Pulsar Search survey that for the first time has uncovered pulsars in clusters where none were ever seen before.</p><p>This, the scientists say, reveals that even in regions long thought to be well explored, the Milky Way still holds many hidden pulsars waiting to be discovered.</p><p>The study has appeared in the Astrophysical Journal.</p>