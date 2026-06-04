Indian astrophysicists devise new way to measure Sun's weak magnetic fields, predict violent outbursts

<p>New Delhi: With the help of a radio telescope in the outskirts of Bengaluru, Indian astrophysicists have found a way to measure the Sun’s weak <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/science/suns-magnetic-field-may-originate-closer-to-the-solar-surface-3034508">magnetic fields</a>, opening a new window to watch out for solar storms that can damage orbiting satellites.</p><p>Scientists at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/science/iia-scientists-detect-emissions-from-novae-in-andromeda-galaxy-3310650">Indian Institute of Astrophysics </a>(IIA), Bengaluru, and the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics, Pune have successfully demonstrated unambiguous measurements of the Sun’s weak magnetic fields at a distance of 150 million km using the Gauribidanur observatory, located 100 km north of Bengaluru.</p>.<p>Although weak, solar magnetic fields are the primary cause for nearly all of the star’s dynamic activities. Without a magnetic field, there would not be solar storms or coronal mass ejections - the most powerful explosions in the solar system.</p><p>These solar blasts radically alter the space environment, creating severe space weather that can degrade, disable, or prematurely destroy orbiting spacecraft and satellites.</p><p>Attempts to measure field strengths in the solar corona are widely pursued by various groups worldwide, but measurements are elusive because the fields are very weak. There are also practical difficulties.</p><p>“We have successfully demonstrated a technique to measure such weak magnetic fields. We will now monitor the Sun’s magnetic fields to spot any early sign of a coronal mass ejection,” R Ramesh, a team member and IIA scientist told DH.</p>.IIT Guwahati, ISRO scientists decode flickering X-ray signals from distant black hole.<p>The magnetic field strengths are typically less than one thousandth of a Tesla, similar to the strength created by bar magnets in school laboratory experiments. But even such small field strength can cause strong eruptions that create disturbances in the near-Earth environment and affect the functioning of satellites.</p><p>Ramesh and his team members Shaik Sayuf, C Kathirvan, Indrajit Barve, GVS Gireesh and Khitij Bane used the 50-year-old Gauribidanur observatory for the experiment.</p><p>The researchers observed a series of twists in the radio waves from an 'undisturbed' Sun using the telescope. Such twists are caused by the magnetic field. They measured the degree of the twist – polarisation in scientific parlance – and calculated the magnetic field.</p><p>“These are the very first reported direct measurements of this type from weak solar magnetic fields,” said Ramesh, noting that currently it is nearly impossible to carry out similar magnetic field measurements in the Sun’s corona with either ground-based or space-based telescopes.</p><p>“It's a difficult and challenging measurement and the instrument has certain limitations. But they cleverly designed the experiment around these limitations. The work is important to measure the solar coronal magnetic fields during quiet times,” Divya Oberoi, a scientist at NCRA who works in a similar area but is not associated with this research, told DH.</p><p>The study has been accepted for publication in the Astrophysical Journal.</p>