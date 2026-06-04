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Indian astrophysicists devise new way to measure Sun's weak magnetic fields, predict violent outbursts

Although weak, solar magnetic fields are the primary cause for nearly all of the star’s dynamic activities.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 16:09 IST
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The antennas at Gauribidanur observatory.

The antennas at Gauribidanur observatory.

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Published 04 June 2026, 16:09 IST
BengaluruSpaceScience

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