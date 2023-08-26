India’s Gaganyaan mission to include female robot ‘Vyommitra’ : Science Minister Jitendra Singh

"The Gaganyaan project got delayed due to the pandemic. Now we are planning the first trial mission in October first or second week. Bringing back the astronauts is as important as sending them," the Union Minister said.

"In the second mission, there will be a female robot and she will mimic all human activities. If everything goes perfectly, then we can have a go-ahead," Mr Singh said.

The final manned trip is anticipated to launch in 2024 or 2025.