India’s Gaganyaan mission to include female robot ‘Vyommitra’ : Science Minister Jitendra Singh

India will send female robot 'Vyommitra' in the Gaganyaan mission, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said at the NDTV G20 Conclave.
The Union Minister of State for Science and Technology said a trial spaceflight will be attempted in the first or second week of October, following which the female robot "Vyommitra" will be sent to space.
"The Gaganyaan project got delayed due to the pandemic. Now we are planning the first trial mission in October first or second week. Bringing back the astronauts is as important as sending them," the Union Minister said.
"In the second mission, there will be a female robot and she will mimic all human activities. If everything goes perfectly, then we can have a go-ahead," Mr Singh said.
The final manned trip is anticipated to launch in 2024 or 2025.
India will join the US, Russia, and China as the fourth country in the world with the potential to launch a human spaceflight mission if the manned mission is successful.
While speaking to NDTV, he also spoke about the relief felt when the Chandrayaan-3 lander finally touched down near the Moon's south pole.
"It happened because Prime Minister Narendra Modi threw open the space sector. Till about 2019, the gates of Sriharikota were closed, but this time the media and schoolchildren were invited. It was owned by the people this time," the Union Minister said, adding the funding for the space programme has been increased.
India is the first nation to land a spacecraft near the Moon's south pole, and the fourth nation to send a lander to the Moon successfully after USSR, US and China.
Earlier, ISRO released a video of Pragyan rover coming out of the lander Vikram and said that all payloads have now been activated to conduct experiments on the lunar surface of the moon.