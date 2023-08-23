Infographic | How much India has spent on the Chandrayaan missions

India and the rest of the world is waiting with bated breath for Chandrayaan-3, ISRO's Moon mission, to land on the lunar surface.

Chandrayaan-3, as its name suggests, is the third iteration of the India space agency's lunar missions, with the first having been launched in 2008.

In light of Chandrayaan-3's much-anticipated milestone, we take a look at how much each of the Chandrayaan missions cost.