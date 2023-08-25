ISRO activates payloads, Pragyan rover covers eight metres on lunar surface

RAMBHA, ChaSTE and ILSA are the three lander payloads that will measure surface plasma density, thermal properties, and seismic activity around the landing site, respectively.

Spectropolarimetry of HAbitable Planet Earth (SHAPE), the payload on the propulsion module, is aimed at probing exoplanets for habitability.

The lander module of Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar exploration mission, achieved a soft-landing on the lunar surface on Wednesday, making India the first country to reach the moon’s unexplored south polar region.

First visuals of Pragyan

Earlier in the day, the space agency released the first visuals of Pragyan ramping down on to the moon. The 30-second video showed the rover rolling out of the lander, Vikram, on the day of the touchdown. The rollout was facilitated by a two-segment ramp and was captured by the lander imager camera.

ISRO also released a video that showed the deployment of the ramp and the solar panel. The 26 deployment mechanisms in Chandrayaan-3 were developed at the U R Rao Satellite Centre, Bengaluru.

The lander and the rover have a mission life of one lunar day (14 earth days). While the rover communicates with the lander, the lander communicates with the Indian Deep Space Network, the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter, and the rover.