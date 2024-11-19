ISRO depended on SpaceX to launch GSAT-N2 as its existing capability was not sufficient: Ex-chiefs

<p>Bengaluru: India depended on billionaire Elon Musk founded SpaceX to launch its latest communication satellite, GSAT-N2, from US soil as its existing launch vehicles lack the capacity to take off more than 4,000 tonne of payloads, former ISRO chiefs said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>SpaceX placed the 4,700 kg GSAT-N2 High-throughput (HTS) satellite onboard a Falcon 9 rocket into the desired orbit.</p>.<p>GSAT-N2 weighing 4,700 kg is a Ka-band High throughput communication satellite that will enhance broadband services and in-flight connectivity across the Indian region, ISRO's commercial arm NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) said.</p>.<p>Speaking to <em>PTI</em>, former ISRO chairperson K Sivan said, "The satellite (launched by SpaceX) was a heavier one beyond the capability of ISRO launch vehicles, that's why it has gone outside." According to him, ISRO has a capacity of four tonne whereas the GSAT-N2 weighs 4.7 tonne.</p>.SpaceX successfully launches ISRO's 4,700 kg communication satellite from US.<p>"There are plans to increase the capabilities of ISRO and the activities are going on," Sivan said.</p>.<p>He explained that the GSAT-N2 will provide high-band communication services to India, making it reach even the remotest parts of the country.</p>.<p>Former ISRO chief G Madhavan Nair told <em>PTI</em> that India opted for a bigger launch vehicle to carry 4.7 tonne satellite because it did not have such a facility.</p>.<p>"ISRO has plans to double its next generation vehicles capacity, but we can't wait until then, so they opted for SpaceX," he said.</p>