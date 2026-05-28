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ISRO detects possible subsurface ice on Moon using Chandrayaan-2 data; what this means?

The analysis focused on 'doubly shadowed craters,' which are special craters located inside permanently shadowed regions (PSRs) of the Moon.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 10:52 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 10:52 IST
Science NewsMoonChandrayaan 2

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