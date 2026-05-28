<p>A new study, based on the findings of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-space-research-organisation">Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) </a>Chandrayaan-2 mission, has indicated strong evidence of subsurface ice under some of the coldest craters in the Moon's south polar region.</p><p>The analysis focused on "doubly shadowed craters," which are special craters located inside permanently shadowed regions (PSRs) of the Moon.</p><p>The study, carried out by the scientists of Ahmedabad-based Physical Research Laboratory (PRL), was published in the <em>Nature</em> journal. </p><p><strong>How was the study conducted? </strong></p><p>The researchers investigated the presence of subsurface ice in nine doubly shadowed craters located within Faustini, Haworth, and Shoemaker craters. They examined observations from Chandrayaan-2 orbiter's dual frequency synthetic aperture radar (DFSAR) - a type of mapping tool that deploys two different radio wave frequencies to take detailed pictures of the landscape.</p>.ISRO identifies site for Chandrayaan-4 lander.<p><strong>What do the findings suggest? </strong></p><p>The findings have significant implications for future lunar exploration missions, including the identification of potential ice-bearing regions for future landing and in-situ resource utilisation activities, according to a statement released by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). </p><p>ISRO said that PSRs remain extremely cold due to continuous shielding from sunlight and thermal radiation. The crater interior temperatures reach around 25 K (-248°C), which is why they are considered favourable locations for preserving water-ice over long geological timescales.</p><p>The evidence of presence of ice on the lunar surface is considered important as it can be used for sustained human life on Moon in the future. </p><p>The ice can be broken into Hydrogen and Oxygen which can be transformed into drinking water, breathable oxygen and even rocket propellent for future explorations. </p>