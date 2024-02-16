ISRO successfully brings down Cartosat-2 to Earth's atmosphere 17 years after its launch

Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully de-orbited and crashed its high-resolution imaging satellite Cartosat-2 on the Indian Ocean on February 14, four years after the satellite completed its mission life.

The satellite was expected to take about 30 years to naturally de-orbit after its mission but ISRO opted to incrementally lower its perigee (the point in its orbit where it is closest to the earth) using the leftover fuel.

The move was in compliance with the international guidelines on space debris mitigation.

“This involved reducing collision risks and ensuring safe end-of-life disposal, following recommendations from organisations like the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space and the Inter-Agency Space Debris Coordination Committee,” the space agency said on Friday.