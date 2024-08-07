ISRO to launch Earth Observation satellite on Aug 15

Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch its latest Earth Observation microsatellite – EOS-08 – from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on August 15.
The launch, scheduled at 9:17 am, will be the third and final demonstration flight of ISRO’s Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV). The SSLV-D3 flight will complete the SSLV development project and enable missions by Indian industry through NewSpace India Limited, ISRO’s commercial arm.
The EOS-08 mission is aimed at incorporating advanced technologies required for future operational satellites.
The 175.5-kg satellite will carry three payloads designed for applications in diverse domains, from soil moisture assessment to disaster management. The spacecraft is set to operate, for about a year, in a circular Low Earth Orbit at an altitude of 475 km.
SSLV is a three-stage, low-cost launch vehicle with capabilities to launch satellites up to 500 kg. SSLV-D1 and SSLV-D2 missions launched two EO satellites, EOS-02 and EOS-07, in August 2022 and February 2023, respectively.
