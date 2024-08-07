ISRO to launch Earth Observation satellite on Aug 15

Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch its latest Earth Observation microsatellite – EOS-08 – from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on August 15.

The launch, scheduled at 9:17 am, will be the third and final demonstration flight of ISRO’s Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV). The SSLV-D3 flight will complete the SSLV development project and enable missions by Indian industry through NewSpace India Limited, ISRO’s commercial arm.

The EOS-08 mission is aimed at incorporating advanced technologies required for future operational satellites.