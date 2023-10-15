ISRO 'very busy' with various exploration missions in pipeline: Chairman Somanath

About ISRO's maiden mission to study the Sun, Somanath said the spacecraft is ‘very healthy’ and is on a 110-day long journey to the Lagrange point L1 and is expected to reach the intended destination by “middle of January.” “It is a long journey. It is almost 110 days of journey and it has covered some distance now. We corrected a little bit of its trajectory, because early correction is important to reach the L1 point. After tracking, we find it is going in the right direction towards the L1 point,” he said.