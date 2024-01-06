'Landmark for India' as first solar observatory Aditya-L1 reaches its destination

India's first solar observatory Aditya-L1 has reached its destination, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday, asserting that it is a testament to the relentless dedication of scientists in realising one of the most complex and intricate space missions.

Modi said that he joins the nation in applauding this extraordinary feat.

"India creates yet another landmark. India's first solar observatory Aditya-L1 reaches it destination. It is a testament to the relentless dedication of our scientists in realising among the most complex and intricate space missions," the Prime Minister said on X.