space

'Landmark for India' as first solar observatory Aditya-L1 reaches its destination

The point where the spacecraft is placed is known as L1 or lagrange 1 and is about one per cent of the total distance between the Earth and the Sun.
Last Updated 06 January 2024, 11:04 IST

India's first solar observatory Aditya-L1 has reached its destination, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday, asserting that it is a testament to the relentless dedication of scientists in realising one of the most complex and intricate space missions.

Modi said that he joins the nation in applauding this extraordinary feat.

"India creates yet another landmark. India's first solar observatory Aditya-L1 reaches it destination. It is a testament to the relentless dedication of our scientists in realising among the most complex and intricate space missions," the Prime Minister said on X.

"I join the nation in applauding this extraordinary feat. We will continue to pursue new frontiers of science for the benefit of humanity," he said.

(Published 06 January 2024, 11:04 IST)
ISROScience NewsAditya-L1

