ISRO’s XPOSAT to study black holes soars into the skies on New Year

Chennai: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday began the New Year on a positive note with the successful take-off of PSLV rocket carrying XPOSAT, the country’s first dedicated satellite to study black holes, and 10 other payloads start-ups and educational institutions, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota near here.
The PSLV-C58 mission, which is a record 60th flight for the launch vehicle known as the space agency’s warhorse, took off from the first launch pad at 9.10 am. The mission, which will launch XPOSAT into an Eastward low inclination orbit, comes after the ISRO successfully launched Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1, the country’s third unmanned moon mission and first solar mission respectively.
XPoSat (X-ray Polarimeter Satellite) is the first dedicated scientific satellite from ISRO to carry out research in space-based polarisation measurements of X-ray emission from celestial sources. While the satellite configuration is modified from IMS-2 bus platform, the configurations of the mainframe systems are derived based on the heritage of IRS satellites.
With this, India is only the second country in the globe after the US to launch an advanced astronomy observatory to study black holes and neutron stars.
The satellite will have two payloads -- POLIX (Polarimeter Instrument in X-rays) and XSPECT (X-ray Spectroscopy and Timing). While POLIX will measure polarisation of X-rays in the energy band 8-30keV emanating from about 50 potential cosmic sources through Thomson Scattering, XSPECT will carry out long term spectral and temporal studies of cosmic X-ray sources in the energy band 0.8-15keV.
Besides, the mission launched ten additional payloads with one designed to compare solar irradiance and UV Index by students from the LBS Institute of Technology for Women in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram. Seven of the ten payloads are from private sector or educational institutions, while three were made by ISRO institutions.
The mission will also study the distribution of magnetic field, geometric anisotropies, alignment with respect to the line of sight, nature of accelerators in galactic cosmic X-Ray sources by measuring degree of polarization and its angle. It will also study and confirm that the production of X-Rays is either from the polar cap of the neutron star or outer cap of the pulsar magnetosphere.