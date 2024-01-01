ISRO’s XPOSAT to study black holes soars into the skies on New Year

Chennai: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday began the New Year on a positive note with the successful take-off of PSLV rocket carrying XPOSAT, the country’s first dedicated satellite to study black holes, and 10 other payloads start-ups and educational institutions, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota near here.

The PSLV-C58 mission, which is a record 60th flight for the launch vehicle known as the space agency’s warhorse, took off from the first launch pad at 9.10 am. The mission, which will launch XPOSAT into an Eastward low inclination orbit, comes after the ISRO successfully launched Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1, the country’s third unmanned moon mission and first solar mission respectively.

XPoSat (X-ray Polarimeter Satellite) is the first dedicated scientific satellite from ISRO to carry out research in space-based polarisation measurements of X-ray emission from celestial sources. While the satellite configuration is modified from IMS-2 bus platform, the configurations of the mainframe systems are derived based on the heritage of IRS satellites.