Japan's 'moon sniper' to test precision landing and Tokyo's space ambitions

Precise landing

The $100-million mission is expected to reach the moon by February after traveling along a looping, fuel-efficient trajectory of Earth to moon orbits.

Delhi last month put its Chandrayaan-3 rover lander down near the moon's south pole in a $75 million mission. That made India the fourth country to land a spacecraft on the moon after the United States, Russia and China.

"Precise landing technology gives the ability and confidence for future human space exploration missions. Such technologies could be extended to reusable launch vehicle missions, which can make future missions more cost effective," said Sreeram Ananthasayanam, a partner at Deloitte India.

Two earlier attempts by Japan to land on the moon failed. JAXA lost contact with a lander carried by a NASA rocket and scrubbed an attempted landing in November. A lander made by Japanese startup ispace crashed in April as it attempted to descend to the lunar surface.

More recently, Russia's first moon mission in nearly half a century, Luna-25, crashed while trying to land on the lunar south pole in August, days ahead of India's mission.

Japan is cooperating with the US on a moon-orbiting space station that will serve as a staging post for missions to the Moon and Mars. In return, Washington has promised Japan seats on future crewed Artemis missions to the moon.