Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesciencespace

Jeff Bezos' space firm Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket explodes in testing

A hot-fire test is where a rocket engine is fired ⁠up ‌while anchored to the ground. All personnel are accounted ‌for, Blue Origin said ⁠in a post on X.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 06:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 May 2026, 06:35 IST
World newsScience Newsjeff bezosBlue Origin

Follow us on :

Follow Us