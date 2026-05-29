Jeff Bezos' space firm Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket explodes in testing

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jeff-bezos">Jeff Bezos'</a> space firm Blue Origin said on Thursday it experienced an anomaly during a hot-fire test, as visuals on social media showed its New Glenn rocket explode in a fireball.</p><p>A hot-fire test is where a rocket engine is fired up while anchored to the ground. All personnel are accounted for, Blue Origin said in a post on X.</p>.ISRO detects possible subsurface ice on Moon using Chandrayaan-2 data; what this means?.<p>Blue Origin has spent billions of dollars and roughly a decade developing New Glenn, a rocket 29-stories high with a reusable first stage meant to compete with SpaceX's Falcon fleet and its more powerful Starship.</p>.<p>The Federal Aviation Administration did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.</p>