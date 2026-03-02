Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesciencespace

Last total lunar eclipse until 2029 is coming tomorrow

On Tuesday evening, a dark shadow will begin to sweep across the bright and round full Moon. Once the Moon becomes fully immersed in shadow, it will take on a reddish glow.
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 05:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 March 2026, 05:10 IST
World newsSpaceLunar eclipse

Follow us on :

Follow Us