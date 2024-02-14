Launch of private US moon lander postponed by technical glitch in Florida

The precise function of the methane and its implications for the proper function of the Falcon 9 rocket were not immediately explained. The rocket's Merlin engines run on kerosene and liquid oxygen.

The decision to scrub the Intuitive Machines flight, which had been set for liftoff at 12:57 am EST on Wednesday from NASA's Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Florida, came about 75 minutes before launch time.

SpaceX said it would aim for the next launch opportunity for the uncrewed mission, which is slated for 1:05 am EST on Thursday.

Intuitive Machines' Nova-C lander, dubbed Odysseus, remains poised atop the Falcon 9 rocket for a mission aimed at conducting the first US lunar touchdown since the last Apollo moon mission a half century ago, and the first by a privately owned vehicle.