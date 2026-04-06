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Moon's gravity pulls Artemis crew to far side as they aim for record-breaking distance from Earth

The Artemis II crew, flying in their Orion ⁠capsule since launching from Florida last week, are due to awake ‌around 10:50 am.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 12:38 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 12:38 IST
NASASpaceScience NewsArtemis

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