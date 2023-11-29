NASA administrator to visit NISAR testing facilities on Thursday

Bengaluru: NASA administrator Bill Nelson will on Thursday visit the facilities for testing and integration of NISAR, the satellite being jointly developed by the US space agency and ISRO.

Nelson, along with the first Indian in space Wg Cdr Rakesh Sharma (Retd.), will visit the U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) where the spacecraft is being tested. NISAR is part of “a very important climate mission”, Nelson told reporters after interacting with school students at the Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum here.

“This, combined with all the other data coming in from about 25 spacecraft up there now, and three more after NISAR, is going to give us a detailed picture of what is happening to the earth and its climate,” he said.

NISAR (NASA ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) is a low earth orbit observatory with capabilities to map the entire globe in 12 days and generate data that can help understand changes in the earth’s ecosystems – from vegetation to sea levels to earthquakes.