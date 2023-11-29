NASA administrator to visit NISAR testing facilities on Thursday

Bengaluru: NASA administrator Bill Nelson will on Thursday visit the facilities for testing and integration of NISAR, the satellite being jointly developed by the US space agency and ISRO.
Nelson, along with the first Indian in space Wg Cdr Rakesh Sharma (Retd.), will visit the U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) where the spacecraft is being tested. NISAR is part of “a very important climate mission”, Nelson told reporters after interacting with school students at the Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum here.
“This, combined with all the other data coming in from about 25 spacecraft up there now, and three more after NISAR, is going to give us a detailed picture of what is happening to the earth and its climate,” he said.
NISAR (NASA ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) is a low earth orbit observatory with capabilities to map the entire globe in 12 days and generate data that can help understand changes in the earth’s ecosystems – from vegetation to sea levels to earthquakes.
The dual-frequency satellite is scheduled for an early 2024 launch. NISAR’s integrated payload comprising ISRO’s S-band radar and NASA’s L-band radar was moved to the URSC for testing in March this year.
Nelson said details are being worked out on sending an Indian astronaut to the International Space Station next year. The plans are in line with an agreement between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden, with NASA helping in the astronaut’s training.
Space as unifier
Earlier, interacting with students as part of an event titled ‘Reaching for the Stars: A Conversation with NASA and ISRO’, Nelson and Sharma said space exploration blurred geographical boundaries and unified the world. Nelson noted how the political differences between the US and Russia did not impede their association in space programmes.
“We return from space as global citizens… we return with a different perspective, on how things are interconnected and interdependent in the universe,” Sharma said.