<p>NASA, on Wednesday, rescheduled the launch of the <a href="https://www.nasa.gov/missions/station/what-you-need-to-know-about-nasas-spacex-crew-12-mission/">Crew-12 mission</a> to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/science/space/being-still-is-a-challenge-shubhanshu-shukla-shares-video-of-floating-inside-international-space-station-3638946">International Space Station</a> (ISS). The liftoff is now scheduled no earlier than 3:45 pm IST on February 13 from Space Launch Complex-40 at Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.</p><p>Crew-12 is NASA's 12th crew rotation mission to the orbital lab which will be launched atop <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/self-growing-city-on-moon-in-10-years-elon-musk-drops-big-hint-on-spacexs-plan-3891584">SpaceX</a>'s Falcon 9 rocket. In an update on X, SpaceX said that the mission has been delayed from February 12 due to high winds in the ascent corridor at the launch site.</p>.<p>The mission includes four astronauts - Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway of NASA, Andrey Fedyaev of Russian space agency Roscosmos and Sophie Adenot of the European Space Agency - who will spend eight months aboard the station. Crew-12 will mark the debut spaceflight for Adenot and Hathaway, and the second mission for Fedyaev and Meir. </p><p>The astronauts would conduct several experiments that would advance research for crewed <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/self-growing-city-on-moon-in-10-years-elon-musk-drops-big-hint-on-spacexs-plan-3891584">Moon </a>and Mars missions in the future. NASA says the research includes studying pneumonia-causing bacteria, how blood flow is affected during spaceflight and how to enhance food production in space.</p><p>If the mission does launch on the new date, the Dragon spacecraft carrying the Crew-12 members will reach the space station at approximately 1:45 am IST.</p>.Shubhanshu Shukla showcases zero-gravity experiment aboard ISS.<p>The astronauts will be welcomed by a 'skeleton crew' of three members who are currently aboard the station. Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergei Mikaev along with NASA's Chris Williams are managing station operations since mid-January - when Crew-11 astronauts returned to Earth sooner than planned in what was the first-ever medical evacuation from the station. </p><p>Williams and team, who arrived at the station on a Soyuz spacecraft in November 2025, are set to return in July, after another Soyuz carrying three astronauts - Anil Menon (NASA) and Roscosmos cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina - arrive to take over. </p>