Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesciencespace

NASA and SpaceX target Feb 13 for launch of Crew-12 mission to International Space Station

Crew-12 is NASA's 12th crew rotation mission to the orbital lab which will be launched atop SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 13:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Crew-12 astronauts Sophie Adenot, Jessica Meir, Jack Hathaway and Andrey Fedyeav (right to left).

Crew-12 astronauts Sophie Adenot, Jessica Meir, Jack Hathaway and Andrey Fedyeav (right to left).

Photo credit: NASA

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 February 2026, 13:45 IST
SpaceXNASAInternational Space StationSpaceScience News

Follow us on :

Follow Us