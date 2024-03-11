NASA, ESA exploring ways for talking to the moon using 4G and 5G technologies after Odysseus soft landing on lunar

Nasa is launching Moon relay satellites as part of its Lunar Communications Relay and Navigation Systems project. The European Space Agency (Esa) which is a key partner in the Artemis missions has its Moonlight programme.

"We're taking a Nasa laser retro reflector. We're also taking a Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) receiver, which will take the furthest measurements of GNSS from Earth to see if we can do some weak signal detection there to get location measurements," said Charles Cranstoun, Lunar Pathfinder's project manager at UK's Survey Satellite Technology (SSTL).

LunarLites at NASA's Glenn Research Centre in Ohio and the LSP are the two ongoing projects that NASA is currently investing into. The LSP is aimed at analyzing how wireless communications systems will perform in the moon's environment.

Another programme called Artemis intends to put astronauts in lunar orbit in 2025, with a crewed landing a year later. NASA is also studying the Shackleton Crater which is two miles deep and 12 miles wide— as this can be one of the potential landing sites for the upcoming missions.

"The Apollo missions all landed near the Moon’s mid-latitudes and mostly around the flat lava plains. For the Artemis campaign, however, our interest lies in exploring the poles of the Moon," pointed Zemba.