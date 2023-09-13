Possible signs of life on faraway planet detected in study led by Indian-origin scientist

NASA may have stumbled upon tentative evidence of extraterrestrial life, with the space agency's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) detecting the presence of a molecule on a faraway planet that, on Earth at least, is only produced by living organisms.

The molecule in question, dimethyl sulfide (DMS), was detected in the atmosphere of exoplanet K2-18 b, alongside other carbon-bearing molecules such as methane and carbon dioxide, suggesting the presence of not only an ocean of water on the planet, but also the tantalising possibility of extraterrestrial life.

Located 120 light-years away (1,135,287,656,709,696 km to be exact), K2-18 b is 2.6 times the radius of Earth, orbits a cool dwarf star in the constellation of Leo, and lies in the habitable zone (or the Goldilocks Zone as it is known) of the distant system, something that makes NASA's findings all the more promising.