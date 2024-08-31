NASA narrows Crew-9 lineup to accommodate astronauts aboard ISS

NASA said on Friday it will replace two crew members for an upcoming SpaceX flight to accommodate the two astronauts aboard the International Space Station who had arrived on Boeing's faulty Starliner capsule.

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, both former military test pilots who launched aboard the Starliner spacecraft in June, will replace Zena Cardman and Stephanie Wilson on the SpaceX mission.

Last week, NASA officials deemed issues with Starliner's propulsion system too risky to bring its first crew home as planned, dealing a major blow to Boeing's struggling space program.

SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft, initially set to launch four astronauts to the ISS on Aug. 18, has had its mission, dubbed Crew-9, rescheduled by NASA to "no earlier than" Sept. 24.