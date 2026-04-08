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NASA science team geologist explains how Artemis II crew got trained to observe and photograph the moon

The crew was also able to take targeted photographs of various geological landforms on the lunar surface as part of the Artemis II science program.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 06:21 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 06:21 IST
NASASpaceArtemisScience

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