NASA shares stunning images of India's night glow captured from ISS

<p>NASA has posted a breathtaking Earth imagery captured from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/science/space/axiom-4-with-shubhanshu-shukla-on-board-docks-at-international-space-station-3603859">International Space Station</a> (ISS) with a descriptive caption that read, "The well-lit nighttime cityscape of India pictured from the International Space Station as it soared over the Arabian Sea and across the Himalayas."</p>.<p>These newly released photographs sparked joy and excitement among space enthusiasts and netizens, over the way the lights traced the entire shape of the subcontinent.</p>.'Being still is a challenge': Shubhanshu Shukla shares video of 'floating' inside International Space Station.<p>The International Space Station's X handle posts often feature stunning, high-resolution photographs taken by astronauts from the orbital laboratory's windows. Earlier, the space station shared stunning images captured during the world's largest religious gathering Maha Kumbh Mela in 2025. </p>