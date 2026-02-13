Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesciencespace

NASA Crew-12 mission | SpaceX launches four astronauts to International Space Station

According to NASA, the astronauts will arrive at the space station around 1 am IST on February 15 and return eight months later.
Last Updated : 13 February 2026, 10:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Crew-12 astronauts Sophie Adenot, Jessica Meir, Jack Hathaway and Andrey Fedyeav (right to left).

Crew-12 astronauts Sophie Adenot, Jessica Meir, Jack Hathaway and Andrey Fedyeav (right to left).

Photo credit: NASA

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 February 2026, 10:25 IST
SpaceXNASAInternational Space StationScience NewsScienceTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us