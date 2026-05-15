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NASA's Psyche probe nears Mars for gravity boost en route to metal-rich asteroid

The Psyche ⁠probe, named for the asteroid it was designed to explore, was launched in October ‌2023 on a planned voyage of ​2.2 billion miles.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 00:40 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 00:40 IST
NASASpaceScienceMars

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