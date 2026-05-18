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Newly discovered 115-feet wide asteroid 2026 JH2 to fly past earth today; Can we spot it?

2026 JH2 was discovered on May 10 by Mount Lemmon Observatory's astronomers in Tucson, Arizona. It was a part of Catalina Sky Survey, a sky-survey programme.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 07:10 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 07:10 IST
SpaceScience NewsAsteroid

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