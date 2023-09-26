Periodic analysis to determine safe orbit for Aditya-L1

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is planning to carry out analyses to determine a safe orbit for Aditya-L1 around Lagrange point 1 from where it would observe the sun.

Aditya-L1, India’s first space-based observatory to study the sun, left earth-bound orbits for its 110-day journey to the L1 point, on September 18. In an assessment of the space situation around L1, ISRO noted that four operational spacecraft are currently stationed at the L1 point. It said though there is a vast separation between these spacecraft, a close approach assessment at the Lagrange Point Orbit (LPO) is “desirable” because of the large positional uncertainty and sensitivity to other perturbative forces.

“OD (Orbit Determination) for LPO requires tracking data collection over an extended period of time, typically a few days. The typical OD accuracy is of the order of a few km. For Aditya L1 mission, ISRO plans to carry out such analysis periodically to ensure safety and avoid any possibility of close approaches with other neighbouring spacecraft, with the support from NASA-JPL,” the space agency said.