Skyroot announces launch window for Vikram-1, India’s first privately developed orbital-class rocket

<p>New Delhi: Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace on Thursday announced that a launch window between July 12 and August 4 for the maiden test flight of its Vikram-1 launch vehicle -- the nation's first privately developed orbital-class rocket.</p><p>The final date of the lift-off will be subject to the completion of assembly and testing operations at the launch site in the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, and weather, safety, and range clearance.</p><p>"We want to understand how the vehicle performs from lift-off through every phase of ascent. This data cannot be fully replicated through ground testing," Pawan Kumar Chandana, co-founder and CEO of Skyroot Aerospace, in a statement said.</p>.Skyroot Aerospace raises $60 million, becomes India’s first spacetech unicorn.<p>"It will help us validate our designs and inform subsequent vehicle development as we build a reliable, high-cadence commercial launch programme," he added.</p><p>The mission, called "Agaman", will gather critical data across propulsion, stage separation, guidance, navigation, control and overall vehicle performance.</p><p>Vikram-1 is a seven-storey-tall, multi-stage orbital launch vehicle built with an all-carbon composite structure and powered by in-house developed propulsion systems, including 3D-printed engines and high-thrust solid-fuel rocket boosters.</p><p>Designed to carry small satellites weighing up to 350 kg to low Earth orbit (LEO), Vikram-1's maiden mission will target an orbit at an altitude of 450 km with a 60-degree orbital inclination.</p><p>The launch will mark Skyroot's second mission following the successful suborbital flight of Vikram-S, the first private rocket to reach space from Indian soil, on November 18, 2022.</p><p>Naga Bharath Daka, co-founder and COO, Skyroot Aerospace, said in a statement, "With Vikram-S in 2022, we validated the foundation of our technology stack; with Vikram-1, we take our biggest step yet, toward a reliable, high-cadence launch programme built in India, for India and the world. This mission is designed as both a technology demonstration and a learning mission."</p>