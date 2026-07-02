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Skyroot announces launch window for Vikram-1, India’s first privately developed orbital-class rocket

The final date of the lift-off will be subject to the completion of assembly and testing operations at the launch site.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 10:08 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 10:08 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsSpacecompaniesRocket

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