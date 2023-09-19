Solar mission spacecraft Aditya-L1 gets send off from Earth as ISRO performs key manoeuvre

The TL1I marks the send-off for the spacecraft from the earth-bound orbits towards the L1 point, about 1.5 million km from the earth. Aditya-L1 took off with seven payloads from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota (SDSC-SHAR) on September 2.

Sensors at work

The collection of scientific data as part of the mission has commenced. The sensors of the STEPS (Supra Thermal and Energetic Particle Spectrometer) instrument have measured supra-thermal and energetic ions and electrons at distances greater than 50,000 km from the earth. The instrument is part of the Aditya Solar wind Particle EXperiment (ASPEX) payload.

The data collected during the spacecraft’s 16-day stay on the earth’s orbits will help scientists analyse the behaviour of particles surrounding the earth, especially in the presence of the earth’s magnetic field.

Each of the six sensors in the instrument carries out observations in different directions and measures the supra-thermal and energetic ions ranging from 20 keV/nucleon to 5 MeV/nucleon, in addition to electrons exceeding 1 MeV.

Supra-thermal ions are accelerated ions with significantly high energies. One keV (kilo electron volt) is 1,000 electron volts (units used to measure the amount of kinetic energy an electron gains as it accelerates in an electric field created by the increase of one Volt). One MeV is one million electron volts.