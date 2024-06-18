Space for all: Seats open on SERA-Blue Origin rocket ride

Initial conversations with Indian agencies including IN-SPACe have been encouraging. Some of the partner nations have confirmed participation as SERA prepares for announcements by the end of June.

Crew picked by people

Hutchison said the public vote reflects a truly democratic engagement that also gets people excited about space. “The legacy of this mission will be to promote public dialogue about the benefits of space exploration and commercialisation. India is taking space seriously with an active national space programme and an incredibly interesting new space environment,” he said.

The astronauts are required to meet the Blue Origin specifications. They can earn votes by telling their story to the public, using their mission profile pages, social media and other resources. Voting will progress through candidate elimination across three phases. Participants will be able to vote only for candidates from their nation or region, except for the sixth global seat.

In the third phase, the remaining candidates will feature in a docuseries. They will form into crews – one representative for each seat – and compete in STEM-related challenges streamed over multiple episodes. At this stage, votes will be polled for entire crews, and not individuals, at the end of every episode. The final crew of six will report for training, three days before the flight, on the Blue Origin ranch in West Texas.

The astronaut launch costs, determined by Blue Origin, are borne by SERA. Participants are required to join SERA by paying a fee of around $2.50, to cover the costs of checks that ensure safe, fair voting.

The mission extends SERA’s partnership with Blue Origin under which, in June 2022, 28-year-old Brazilian civil engineer Victor Hespanha flew on the New Shepard mission NS-21. Hespanha, Brazil’s second astronaut, has since become a national hero. “We knew that if we were to do this again, it had to be with the whole crew capsule,” Skurla said.

Registered SERA members can also propose and select science experiments the mission crew perform in space. Partner space agencies and research institutions will curate these proposals before SERA members make the final selection of experiments in three areas – cellular biology, fluid dynamics, and human physiology.

“It’s important for us that this is a meaningful scientific mission; the astronauts won’t be just admiring the view but undertaking the experiments selected by the public,” Hutchison said.