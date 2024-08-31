SpaceX Falcon 9 may resume flights while FAA probe under way

Washington: The SpaceX Falcon 9 vehicle may return to flight operations while the overall investigation of the anomaly during a recent Starlink mission remains open, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Friday.

SpaceX made the return to flight request for the workhorse vehicle on Thursday and the FAA gave approval on Friday. The agency said flights may resume "provided all other license requirements are met."

On Wednesday, the FAA grounded the Falcon 9 after failing an attempt to land back on Earth during a routine Starlink mission, forcing the company's second grounding this year.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 successfully launched a batch of Starlink internet satellites into orbit early Wednesday from Florida. The rocket's reusable first stage booster returned to Earth and attempted to land on a sea-faring barge as usual, but toppled into the ocean after a fiery touchdown.