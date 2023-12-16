JOIN US
SpaceX targets Dec 28 for launch of US military's secretive X-37B spaceplane

'Now targeting no earlier than Thursday, December 28 for Falcon Heavy to launch USSF-52 to orbit from Florida,' SpaceX said in a post on X on Friday, after it stood down on the launch earlier this week to perform additional system checkouts.
Last Updated 16 December 2023, 03:09 IST

SpaceX said it was targeting Thursday, December 28 for the launch of the US military's X-37B robot spaceplane on its seventh mission to orbit.

"Now targeting no earlier than Thursday, December 28 for Falcon Heavy to launch USSF-52 to orbit from Florida," SpaceX said in a post on X on Friday, after it stood down on the launch earlier this week to perform additional system checkouts.

The original plan to send the spacecraft to orbit late on Sunday was scrubbed due to poor weather conditions at Cape Canaveral, Florida.

(Published 16 December 2023, 03:09 IST)
SpaceXUS newsSpaceScience NewsMilitary

