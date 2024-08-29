Home
SpaceX's Falcon 9 grounded after failing landing attempt

SpaceX's Falcon 9 successfully launched a batch of Starlink internet satellites into orbit early Wednesday morning.
Reuters
Last Updated : 29 August 2024, 01:30 IST

Washington: The US Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday said SpaceX's workhorse Falcon 9 rocket has been grounded after failing an attempt to land back on Earth during a routine Starlink mission, forcing the company's second grounding this year.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 successfully launched a batch of Starlink internet satellites into orbit early Wednesday morning. The rocket's reusable first stage booster attempted to land on a sea-faring barge, but toppled into the ocean, a SpaceX live stream showed.

Published 29 August 2024, 01:30 IST
