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The hundreds of mementos aboard Artemis II include a flag that never made it to the Moon

NASA has carried mementos on spacecraft since it first launched astronauts to space in the 1960s.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 07:48 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 07:48 IST
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