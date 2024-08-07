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They're going to the Moon and they know not everyone is with them

In the 1960s and '70s, NASA landed 12 Americans on the lunar surface. Not everyone understands why we are trying to do it again.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 19:34 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 19:34 IST
SpaceScience NewsMoon

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