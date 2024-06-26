Unwinding dark side of moon: China's sample return lunar mission success

China has reached yet another milestone in space missions. In a breakthrough achievement, the country's Chang'e-6 lander scripted history by becoming the first spacecraft to collect and bring back samples from the other side of the moon - which remains hidden from the Earth's vision span.

Using a robotic arm and drill, the lander concluded a two-day operation by gathering rock particles and dirt from the 2,500 km-wide South Pole-Aitken (SPA) basin— one of the most ancient and largest lunar craters, as per a report by The Indian Express. Chang'e-6 had descended on the Moon's surface on June 1.

Following this, the Chang'e-6 initiated an ascent module to deliver the collected samples to its orbiter hovering around the moon. A service module released by the orbiter then transported the precious samples back to the earth on June 21.

Despite all the challenges, another lander from China— the Chang'e-4 was able to successfully land its Yutu-2 rover on the far side of the moon in 2019. Chang'e-6 has now one-upped its predecessor in addition to having touched down on the difficult terrains of the far side of the moon, it has also brought back valuable samples from its surface.