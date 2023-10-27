Vikram lander raised lot of dust during moon landing, created halo

New Delhi: When the Vikram lander of the Chandrayaan-3 mission made a soft landing on the moon it raised a lot of dust that led to creation of a bright patch, called as the ejecta halo, around the spacecraft, the ISRO said on Friday.

According to a research paper published in the Journal of the Indian Society of Remote Sensing, scientists at ISRO used the Orbiter High Resolution Camera (OHRC) onboard the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter to study the lunar surface hours before and after the soft-landing of Vikram lander on the moon on August 23.

"During the action of descent stage thrusters and the consequent landing, a significant amount of lunar surficial epiregolith material got ejected, resulting in a reflectance anomaly or 'ejecta halo'," scientists at the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) said in the paper.

They estimated that the landing event had ejected 2.09 tonnes of lunar regolith over 108.4 square metre area.

The scientists examined pre-and post-landing images of the landing site acquired from the OHRC onboard Chandrayaan-2 orbiter.